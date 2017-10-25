Ward says he won’t seek new tiger bill after Tony

Quinn Welsch

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

State Sen. Rick Ward (R – Port Allen) says he wants to focus on other things affecting his district and the state of Louisiana and won’t make an exception for the Tiger Truck Stop in Grosse Tete to acquire a new tiger after the death of Tony the tiger on Oct. 16.

The owner of the Tiger Truck Stop in Grosse Tete said he plans to get a new tiger after Tony, a 17-year-old Siberian-Bengal tiger, was euthanized. The truck stop reported that Tony was suffering from kidney failure shortly after his death.

The death of the tiger comes after several years of confrontation between truck stop owner Michael Sandlin and the Animal Legal Defense Fund (ALDF), which fought to have Tony released to a tiger sanctuary.

Tony was allowed to remain at the truck stop through a bill passed in the Louisiana Legislature in 2014 by Sen. Ward. The bill exempted tigers owned before Aug. 15, 2006, from Louisiana’s Big Cat Ban. Tony was the only animal affected by the bill.

Even in 2014, Tony was considered old, Ward said. Moving him to a sanctuary would have caused stress and likely led to an earlier death, he said. But Ward says he won’t be making another exception for a new tiger at the truck stop.

“That deal in 2014 took a tremendous amount of time to pass in terms of time and effort,” Sen. Ward said. “At this point for me… I want to concentrate on other things such as the budget.”

The ALDF isn’t resting easy though.

The organization says it will continue to prevent the truck stop from acquiring another tiger.

“We will continue to fight with vigor to uphold the constitutionality of Louisiana’s Big Cat Ban against the challenges to that law from the Tiger Truck Stop’s owner, Michael Sandlin,” the organization announced one day after Tony’s death. “A victory in this litigation will ensure that Tony will be the last tiger to suffer at the Truck Stop and there will never be a Tony II or Tony III who will have to suffer the same fate.”

The Louisiana Department of Fisheries and Wildlife notified the truck stop that it would not be allowed to acquire a new tiger after a rumor circulated that the owner was searching for one in Oklahoma, according to an email sent on Oct. 18.

However, a lawsuit that challenges the constitutionality of the Big Cat Ban is pending, a spokesperson for the Department said.

Additionally, two Tony-related lawsuits by the ALDF are also pending. The first lawsuit seeks to uphold the Louisiana Big Cat Ban of 2006. The second lawsuit, filed just this summer, seeks to recognize Tony as an “individual” in an effort to acquire expedited information from the United States Department of Agriculture about Tony’s health.

Tony, a mix breed of Siberian and Bengal, lived to the age of 17, which is longer than the average lifespan of either type of tiger.

The ALDF took up the cause back in 2011 when it sued the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for what it described as “unlawfully” issuing the truck stop owner a permit to own the tiger.

“We are deeply saddened to share the death of Tony, the Siberian-Bengal tiger held captive in the Tiger Truck Stop parking lot in Grosse Tete, Louisiana. For more than seven years, we litigated on many fronts to free Tony, and we are devastated that despite our best efforts, he lived and died caged at a truck stop that could never provide the life he deserved,” the ALDF wrote in a press release following the tiger’s death.

Incidentally, LSU announced a new fundraising campaign to save tigers in the wild, known as the Tiger Conservation Fund. No more than 3,900 tigers exist in the wild and more than 90 percent of the world’s tiger population is now gone, according to LSU.

Though they are endangered, Bengals are one of the more populous tigers in the wild with more than 2,500 estimated remaining, according to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF). Siberian tigers remain at more than 540. Neither subspecies lives past 15, on average, according to the WWF.