Waskom wants Cajun Navy certified by state

The head of the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness wants the state to build a closer bond with Cajun Navy.

James Waskom, who spoke at the meeting of the Baton Rouge Press Club on Monday, said he is hoping to get state legislators on board with a plan to certify the Cajun Navy for work with the state on rescue events.

He told the Press Club he has already spoken to one of the five Cajun Navy groups. He hopes to gain support from a legislator to sponsor a bill during the regular session of the Louisiana Legislature when it convenes in March.

The partnership would provide certification to the group as an official rescue team, although the group has worked for several years as a grass-roots effort, most recently during the floods of March and August 2016.

Cajun Navy personnel would have access to classes on CPR and boating safety.

The efforts of the Cajun Navy drew national attention in 2016, as well as for the role members played in rescue missions in Texas during Hurricane Harvey.

The program has also had its share of frustrations for GOHSEP, when National Guard crews arrived at the same areas as Cajun Navy personnel.

“We’re hoping to end the duplication and work with them on more rapid rescue missions,” Waskom said.