Watts: No big changes expected for 2017 report card

The West Side saw little change in the average ACT score of students last year, and the same is expected for district report cards issued in November, Superintendent Wes Watts said.

The Brusly High School average score dropped slightly from last year’s 21.1 average to 20.3. Port Allen High School’s score improved from 17.5 to 18.2. Brusly’s decline was slightly offset by Port Allen’s progress and the parish average dipped just one tenth of a point to an average of 19.3.

ACT scores account for 25 percent of a school district’s overall report card for high schools. For the past three years, the West Side school district has received a B, and Watts expects the same this year.

“There might be a slight drop in some areas based on results we’ve gotten back” Watts said.

Watts said the amount of the drop will be based on how the West Side compares with other school districts.

The Louisiana Department of Education slightly changed the way that districts are graded this year, but more drastic changes will take place next year, Watts said.

For as long as he can remember, scoring “basic” on annual standardized assessments was considered proficient. Next year, the department is raising the bar, which means some districts will see a drop in report card scores.

Beginning in the 2018-19 school year, third graders through eighth graders will have to score either “mastery” or “advanced” to be considered proficient. In 2016, 30 percent of the district’s third grade through eighth grade students scored mastery or above.

For kindergarten through sixth grade, 100 percent of the district report card is based on student achievement on annual standardized tests.

The amount of change in district scores will be based on how the district compares with rival districts, Watts said. It’s too soon to tell how this will affect Watts’ goal of ranking as a top district by 2020, he said.