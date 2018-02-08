WBR 4-H shows off at livestock show

Staff Report

Twenty-six 4-H members from West Baton Rouge Parish traveled to Lafayette for the 2018 Acadiana District Livestock show. Members participated in showmanship and exhibition contests, as well as a premier exhibitor contest. The premier exhibitor contest tests the exhibitors knowledge of their project.

West Baton Rouge 4-H members showed off their skills and won several champion awards and placings in the show’s events. Four of the top five spots in the Beer Premier Exhibitors contest went to West Side 4-H members.

Emma Sarradet, Katie Frens, Alyssa Keowen, and Jaselyn Berthelot placed first, second, fourth, and fifth respectively in the Beer Premier Exhibitors Contest. Ryder Rabalais and Ella Dupont won champion and reserve champion in the Dairy Premier Exhibtior Contest. Beau Rabalais won champion intermediate showman in the dairy contest, and Carson Crochet won Supreme Champion Bull at the show.

These victories extend a long, successful tradition of livestock projects in West Baton Rouge Parish. All other participants had multiple placings and good showings while in Lafayette.

West Baton Rouge 4-H Exhibitors included: Jon Foster Benoit, Elizabeth Benoit, Jaselyn Berthelot, Wyatt Berthelot, Avery Crochet, Carson Crochet, Annalise Dupont, Ella Dupont, Katie Frens, Alyssa Keowen, Breann Keowen, Trent Labauve, Saige Lejeune, Haley LeRay, Amalie Mabile, Bryce Marks, Landon Martinez, Noah Martinez, Jackson Mckinney, Mac Mckinney, Annabelle Pepiton, Gracie Pepitone, Beua Rabalais, Ryder Rabalais, Emma Sarradet and Colton Sarradet. These members will travel to Gonzales, LA for the LSU AgCenter State Livestock Show Feb. 11 through 18.