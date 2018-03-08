WBR Bootcamp goes off-levee

Bonnie Suggs

The West Baton Rouge Boot Camp is known for their afternoon levee workout, but on Saturday 21 people moved it off the levee and into the bluffs of the Tunica Trace in Pond, Mississippi.

Taking the class off-road is just one way the owner and founder Theresa George Bohlinger keeps things fresh. She never repeats the same routine for six to eight weeks and is constantly coming up with new and exciting routines for the class, she said.

“I am always making up new routines to keep it fun and a great workout for all fitness levels,” Bohlinger said.

The group does several off-levee fitness activities a year. Last year, the group hiked the 11-mile trail at Chicot State Park twice.

Bohlinger has always been interested in health and fitness. She graduated from Southeastern

University in dietetics/nutrition then began teaching at the YMCA.There, she fell in love with helping others reach their fitness goals.

In June 2010, Bohlinger decided to open her own boot camp class in Port Allen.

“Wherever you are you will always feel encouraged, you will never feel left behind or feel like you are waiting on someone else,” Bohlinger said. “We’re friendly, we’re fun and we are local.”

The class meets on top of the levee Monday through Thursday. The rising river hasn’t affected the class yet, but when faced with inclement weather the class moves to the Port Allen Community Center.

“Fitness can be fun and we try to make it so,” Bohlinger said.