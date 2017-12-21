WBR Council approves $68 million budget

Breanna Smith

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

Road and recreation improvements are at the heart of the $68 million expense budget the West Baton Rouge Council approved Thursday, Dec. 14.

The parish allocated $11 million to various road improvements in the parish, up $4 million from last year’s budget.

Parish President Riley “PeeWee” Berthelot described the budget as robust, conservative revenue wise and heavily burdened expense wise.

Road improvement projects include 5.4 miles of overlays, the Hwy. 415 connector project, continued improvements to Commercial Drive and South Westport Road, and the replacement of Sid Richardson Road.

The Hwy. 415 connector is a 3-mile road that will bypass the congested La. Hwy. 1 corridor at the Intracoastal Waterway Bridge and provides another access point to I-10 and the Mississippi River Bridge, according to the LA 1/LA 415 Connector project proposal.

The road projects are part of a five-year plan that will continue through 2020.

The Council also focused on recreation projects and improvements in the budget.

The budget allocated $785,000 for upgrades to all parks parish-wide, $1.7 million for new equipment and $30,000 for a youth target shooting program with Hunter’s Run Gun Club.

Sometimes the parish supplements the recreation budget with general fund dollars that come from surplus sales tax and video poker Berthelot said.

“We try to put that back in the community and give back to everybody,” he said.

Berthelot does not believe all of the projects included in the budget will happen he told the council. The parish has the money but not the personnel to complete all of the projects he said.

Councilman Gary Spillman was the only council member to vote in opposition of the budget.

“I questioned a lot of things in this budget,” Spillman said. “I have concerns with things in this budget.”

Spillman opposes spending money on projects that will not impact or improve the traffic situation on the South side of the Intracoastal Waterway Bridge he said.

“We are putting some money in the budget for that, but I believe we should be putting more money on that than other projects,” Spillman said.