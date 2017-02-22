WBR inmate recaptured in Metairie after Valentine’s Day escape

Staff Report

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

A West Baton Rouge Parish Jail inmate was reportedly recaptured on Sunday, Feb. 19, at Metairie’s Krewe of Caesar Parde after he escaped from his work release program in Brusly on Valentine’s Day. Mertis Wade, 24, originally from Metairie, walked off from his job at Bayou Bistro on Feb. 14. The WBRSO worked in conjunction with the U.S. Marshall’s to make the arrest. Wade told authorities he left to visit his girlfriend. WBRSO spokesman Col. Richie Johnson said the employee who ensures the inmates are at their jobs has been disciplined. A third-party company is contracted by the jail, he said. Wade’s escape from authorities in West Baton Rouge is one of several that have put the parish’s work release program in hot water over the last year. The program was critiqued by the Louisiana Auditor in 2016 after 22 escapes were reported in the fiscal year of 2015. Johnson said in a previous interview that an escape can be as simple as a 30-minute bathroom break.