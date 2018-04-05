WBR Library hosts student art show

Staff Report

The West Baton Rouge Library will display approximately two-hundred pieces of original art created by the students of the WBR School system’s Gifted and Talented

Students program throughout the month of April.

Under the leadership of program coordinator Michelle Kauffman, West Baton Rouge Parish students have practiced and increased their native talent, and created physical manifestations of their skills to share with the parish.

Visit the library during the month of April to view art on the walls of the Library’s Meeting Room at 830 N. Alexander Ave. On Saturday, April 21 the library will host a closing event open to the public to celebrate the artistic abilities of local students.

Art by Brusly High eleventh grader Macie Husband, who was selected for the 2018 LSU Statewide Juried High School Exhibition is included in the display. Husband was the only student from the parish to be accepted into the exhibition, which recognizes outstanding art by students from across the state.

For more information, please call or email Adult Services Librarian, Luis Interiano at 225-342-7920, ext. 230 or linteriano@wbrplibrary.us or Michelle Kauffman, WBR School System, Gifted and Talented Coordinator, 670 Rosedale Road, Port Allen, LA 70767, Ph: 225-343-8405 Ext. 1719, michelle.kauffman@wbrschools.net.