WBR natives savor victory on championship coaching staffs

Staff Report

The wait is over for one assistant high school football coach from West Baton Rouge, while another has experienced Déjà vu.

Port Allen native Josh Laborde became part of a state championship program for the first time when the No. 6-seeded West Feliciana Saints, led by head coach Rob Odom, defeated No. 8 Richwood 40-21 in the first ever Class 3A title game for WFHS in the Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Prep Classic at the Mercedes Benz Superdome.

“I still can’t believe it, and neither can the players or the coaching staff,” said Laborde, a WFHS defensive coordinator who coached football, baseball and softball at Port Allen High School.

Mike Fouquier, his former colleague at PAHS, was part of the second Class 5A state championship in three years for the Zachary Broncos, who defeated Hahnville 34-14.

“I don’t know if it’s hit me that we won it, but it validates the first one wasn’t a fluke, and able to share this one with a good friend of mine,” said Fouquier, who lives in Addis. “In a lot of ways, it’s different because we had a few coaches on staff who had never won one.”

For Laborde, the championship meant the end of a long wait after coming up short three consecutive years in the semifinal playoff rounds by a combined total of only 19 points – ironically, the same margin in both this year’s semifinal win and the victory over Richwood.

The wait leading up to the day of the game was tough, as well.

“We knew Coach Odom had everything under control, as he always does, but we were checking and double-checking to make sure we had things correct and in place,” Laborde said.

The worries ended quickly.

“They had a couple of big plays here and there, but otherwise we dominated in all aspects of the game,” he said. “This was a huge victory not only for the players, but the coaches.”

Fouquier sees the second trip to the mountaintop as a measure of good fortune, as much as anything else.

“It was just a matter of being in the right place at the right time for me,” he said.

Laborde described the entire turn of events and the aftermath in one word.

“Surreal,” he said.

The opportunity to win the title the same year as Fouquier, his colleague and longtime friend, gave an extra reason for Laborde to celebrate.

“We’ve both had our challenges getting to this point, but it feels good that we can both celebrate,” he said. “To show you what kind of friend he has been, Mike drove to Zachary in snow for a walkthrough, came back to New Orleans, stayed in New Orleans, came back to Zachary Saturday and went back the same day.”

Fouquier said only one thing could add to the victory.

“It would’ve been nice if we were coaching on the same team,” he said.

The end of the season itself seems hard to grasp for Fouquier.

“I still don’t know if it’s hit me yet,” he said. “I remember waking up in the hotel Sunday, telling my girlfriend it’s been a long year, can’t believe fifteen weeks are over, and I don’t know what I’ll do tomorrow.”

It’s a little different for Laborde, who said he does not have to adhere to the unwritten rule of savoring a victory for 24 hours before the team begins preparation for the next game.

“This time, I have five months and I’m going to enjoy it,” he said. “Christmas has come early for me.”