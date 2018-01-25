WBR School district meets tech goal

Staff Report

The West Baton Rouge Parish school district reached its one-to-one computing initiative goal, according to a report by the Louisiana Department of Education released last week. The West Side is now ready to begin testing using devices.

“We need more devices for daily demand, but we are continuously moving towards our goals,” Supervisor of Information Systems and Educational Technology Tammy Seneca said.

The school district is deemed ready as it has reached a 1:1 student-to-device ratio and has the Internet bandwidth to ensure students can benefit from online resources, according to the report.

Students in many classrooms across the parish use Chromebook laptops to do research, create presentations, study, do collaborative work and prepare for standardized testing Seneca said.

Angela Lee, a special education teacher at Devall Middle, uses devices in both resource and inclusion classes. Lee’s students use Chromebook laptops to complete activities such as System 44, Moby Max, and No Red Ink, which are designed to help fill in educational gaps students may have she said.

The West Side began its digital transformation three years ago with the launch of the one-to-one computing initiative. This initiative strives to provide a device for each student to use in the classroom to access digital textbooks, online resources and educational tools and programs.

During the 2014-2015 school year, the student-to-device ratio was 7:1. Now, there are more than 3,100 laptops and nearly 400 desktop computers available to students.

In 2014 the WBR School Board made a financial commitment to technology, but it has taken more than money to make these strides.

“Our teachers and Technology Department have worked really hard to make sure the technology is meaningfully incorporated and works seamlessly,” Seneca said.

Students of all grade levels use devices for work inside and outside of the classroom. Middle and high school robotics teams use devices for programming and coding, while elementary students use Zearn, a self-paced math program.

The Dow and WBR STEM Academy, Makerspace initiatives and robotics teams are extracurricular programs benefiting from the availability of devices Seneca said.