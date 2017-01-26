WBR school improvement committee to be selected

Breanna Smith

Photo by Breanna Smith/The West Side Journal

West Baton Rouge School System Superintendent Wes Watts is looking to put together a local committee for school improvements funded through a voter-approved tax that passed in December.

Watts plans to make recommendations for a financial planner, project manager and architects for the projects at the next board meeting.

“We made a commitment to the community to build what we say we’re gonna build. This will ensure those dollars are used correctly,” he said.

It is important that the people chosen for each of these positions are from the local community, Watts said.

The $90 million bond that will fund the construction of two new schools will be handled by the financial adviser.

The project manager will represent the board throughout designing and construction of the projects.

Parking lot improvements, air-conditioning upgrades and landscaping projects will likely be the first small-scale projects to begin. A new multipurpose facility at Cohn Elementary will likely be the first large-scale project to begin, though there is no set date, Watts said.

The larger projects are the construction of a new high school in Brusly and an additional middle school in Erwinville for students in HeadStart through eighth grade.

Both tax proposals were necessary for the future progress of the School District, Watts and School Board President Jason Manola said.

The $90-million bond will be used to improve and build new school facilities throughout the parish and will further raise the millage on the average household by about 15.

Another tax was also passed in December, a 12-mill increase on the average household, which is meant to increase the base pay for all teachers in the School District by $5,000 in an effort to compete with other school districts in the capital region.