WBR School Report Card: 93.3

Port Allen High is the only school that increased in WBR

Breanna Smith

bresmith143@gmail.com

The West Baton Rouge Parish School District received a 93.3 “B” from the Louisiana State Board of Education for its 2016-17 school district performance score, down just slightly from last year’s 95.9 B.

“We won’t be satisfied until we become an A school district,” School Board Superintendent Wes Watts said. “But I am very proud of the work it took to get the 93.3 B rating.”

Schools are scored out of a total 150 points, with any school earning 100 points or more considered an A school. All West Baton Rouge schools earned a C or better for the second year in a row. A total of 570 Industry-Based Certifications were earned in 2016, up from 462 in 2015.

Port Allen High School is the only school performance score that improved from the 2015-2016 school year, making it the most improved school in the district. Gaining almost five points, PAHS earned an 80.5 C up from last year’s 75.9 C.

“We are certainly moving in the right direction, but we still have a lot of work to do in order to become the school that we know we can be,” Port Allen High School Principal James Jackson said in a statement.

PAHS is showing steady improvement, moving up more than 11 points since it was rated as a D school in the 2014-15 school performance report.

Jackson has set clear high expectations for students believing they can reach them and that is shared by the entire faculty, Watts said. The increase in Advanced Placement courses offered and number of students enrolling in them is just one example of PAHS’ commitment, Watts said.

“We are going to take a moment to stop, smell the roses and pat ourselves on the back before we continue the hard work that we are putting in this school year as we push to become a B and eventually an A school,” Jackson said.

Brusly High School is the highest earning school in the district, dropping just one-tenth of a point from the previous year’s score to earn a 103.4 A.

“We have the combination of good students, with great faculty and supportive parents, alumni and local businesses,” Brusly High School Principal Walt Lemoine said.

Graduation rate and Advanced Placement courses, a couple of areas that the district has made great progress in, are calculated into the score a year later, Watts said.

“There are so many things our teachers do for students that will never show up on a test score,” Watts said.

Elementary and middle schools in the parish all saw a decrease in performance scores from the 2015-16 school year. Port Allen Middle had the least change, dropping half of a point and maintaining a C with a 68.8.

Middle schools saw an average drop of four points in the district. Brusly Middle School had the steepest decrease, earning a 90.0 B, down 7.1 points from the 2015-16 school year performance score.

Huge growth and the 2016 flood had a negative impact on elementary and middle school performance scores, Watts said. The West Side had more than 80 teachers directly impacted by the flood last year.

“That took its toll,” Watts said. “Those teachers had a lot on their plate.”

Elementary schools had an average drop of 3.98 points in the district. Cohn, Brusly and Port Allen Elementary saw decreases of less than three points. Chamberlin Elementary earned an 82.9 C, down almost eight points from the 2015-16 school year score which was a B.

Port Allen Elementary and Brusly Elementary are given the same score as Cohn and Lukeville Upper Elementary respectively, which is another factor in the decrease of performance scores, Watts said.

Chamberlin Elementary, Lukeville Upper Elementary and Brusly Elementary all dropped from B to C grades from the previous year’s score report.

All grade levels in third through eighth grade made improvement in science scores.The two major areas of concern are math and social studies, Watts said. Social Studies is just starting to be tested, and educators are focusing on making sure that the curriculum is aligned properly.

“We were probably most disappointed in our math scores than anything else,” Watts said. “We are working on that and I believe we will see improvement with the attention and support we have given to that content area.”

Approximately 29 percent of K-8 schools in the state earned a C according to the Louisiana State Board of Education. Almost 17 percent of K-8 grade schools earned an A.

The state overall earned an 86.6 B, up from the previous year’s 83.0 C. The majority of Louisiana school district’s earned a B.

S. Cooley Elementary Magnet School in Calcasieu Parish was the highest performing school in the state, earning 137.4 points out of 150.

Zachary Community School District was the highest performing in the state, earning a 115.6. Plaquemines Parish was the second highest performing school district, followed closely by Ascension Parish and Central Community School District.