WBR Schools to break ground at BES, Cohn

Breanna Smith

bresmith143@gmail.com

The West Baton Rouge Parish School Board will break ground on its goal to replace all temporary buildings at Brusly and Cohn Elementary before the end of the year, Superintendent Wes Watts said.

The School Board will approve a bid to begin construction on a permanent multipurpose building and Head Start classrooms on Nov. 14 at Brusly Elementary.

The new facility will house a gym with a stage and separate area for three Head Start classrooms, Principal Taya Loupe said.

“This building will give us more space for our growing population,” Loupe said.

The next project will go out next month for Cohn Elementary. That project will replace temporary buildings with a permanent multipurpose facility and administration wing at Cohn Elementary.

The School Board will host a public meeting to show renderings of the additions to Brusly Elementary and Cohn Elementary, Watts said.

“We want our community to come out and see what we’re doing,” he said.

For Brusly Elementary, a public reveal will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 1, at 6 p.m. in the school cafeteria.

A reveal for Cohn Elementary will be held on Monday, Nov. 6 at 6 p.m. in the school cafeteria.