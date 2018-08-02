WBR Student of the Year Headed to Harvard

Breanna Smith

For the second year in a row, a Brusly High School graduate is Harvard bound. Dara Badon, a 2018 graduate of Brusly High will join Shayla LeBlanc at the oldest and most prestigious university in the country this fall.

“I applied because I hoped,” Badon said.

To her teachers, the acceptance came as no surprise. Badon is a natural born leader with a nurturing spirit and sharp intellect, the epitome of excellence, her AP Language teacher and Beta sponsor, Tara Hebert said.

After the long process of applying, Badon planned to find out the status of her application surrounded by friends and family in the Brusly High band room. Band Director William Mulina was more than happy to provide the space for the event. Unexpectedly, an email requesting financial aid information from Harvard University popped onto the screen of her phone the day before school let out for Spring Break.

“In that moment my whole future changed,” Badon said.

The email put a wrench in her plans, but being able to tell her friends, family, teachers and community the way she did was an experience she would not trade, she said.

For months she had heard the excited chatter of her classmates about their post-graduation plans, unable to give a definitive answer of her own. Despite the mystery surrounding her next move, senior year was the best of her life, Badon said.

“While some people often think of the next thing and what they will do, Dara stays completely enveloped in the present and she doesn’t just do things she feels things,” Cammie Claytor, Badon’s AP European History teacher, said.

During her senior year, she served as drum major of the band, continued to make straight A’s and was chosen as the West Baton Rouge Student of the Year. Her commitment to academics and leadership roles on campus in extracurricular activities and mentoring make her a unique combination that is hard to match, Brusly High Principal Walt Lemoine said. The exact combination needed to be in the 4.6 percent of applicants accepted to Harvard University.

Her journey to Harvard didn’t begin with the application, however. It started with teachers who recognized her writing proficiency at an early age and parents who encouraged her love of books. She has always been an avid reader, her parents often falling asleep before she did during the countless bedtime stories she requested. At 10 years old, she began to see books as something she could not only enjoy, but create. She wrote her first novel using sheets of computer paper stapled together with pages of illustrations.

“I know I’m her mom, but it was so good,” Donna Badon said.

This fall, Badon will continue her pursuit in the creative arts 1,582 miles away from everything she has ever known and the community that helped get her there. She has lived in the same house and attended the same school district her entire life. While many things will soon change, the transition from Brusly to Harvard will be made easier by their striking similarities, she said.

Dara and Donna Badon began noticing the similarities during their April visit when they stopped to ask for directions or spoke with classmates while strolling around campus. The people were friendly, willing to help and excited to be there, Dara Badon said. The small town she has always known has a population of just over 2,500, and this fall she will join a community of about 2,000 classmates.

“Like Brusly, it’s a tight-knit community of people who care,” Dara Badon said.

Dara Badon was impacted so fully by her time at Brusly High because she allowed herself to be, Claytor said, and while her intelligence, dedication and hard work stand out, her strength of character is what stands out most.

With a passion for the performing and creative arts, Dara Badon plans to use her talent for writing to elevate communities not often represented, or represented well, in media.

“I want to put stories out for people who look like me, and don’t look like me,” she said.

Her parents, a graphic designer and a barber, have fostered her love of the arts, along with her sister, who is studying performing arts at Louisiana State University. While most parents may worry about their child pursuing a career in the arts, Dara’s couldn’t be more proud.

“Where she’s going, she’s going to figure it out,” Donna Badon said.

With stunning writing and a humble and empathetic spirit, there is no doubt Dara will impact the world, her AP English Literature teacher Sarah Guillory said. Life in Brusly has been great, but it’s about to get better, Dara said with a smile. Her next step is Harvard, but she’ll always have Brusly on her mind.

“It’s a wonderful thing to be thought of as someone who can do something great,” Dara Badon said. “I want to give a big thank you, and I hope I can make you proud.”