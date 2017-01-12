WBR 4-H holds Annual Cookery Contest

Staff Report

West Baton Rouge 4-H

Another successful West Baton Rouge Cookery Contest was held on Dec 21. The parish beef, rice, seafood and sugar cookery contest was held at the 4-H Office in Port Allen. The categories for beef included: low-calorie main dish, quick and easy main dish, and one dish meal. categories for rice included: rice main dish, rice side dish, and rice dessert. categories for seafood included: crab, crawfish, shrimp, oyster, and fish & other. categories for sugar included: baked and non-baked.

Elliott Scroggs, the parish 4-H agent, announced the winners which included:

Abby David, 1st Place – Sugar; Tristan Williford, 2nd Place Sugar; Jeanette Coco, 3rd Place Sugar; Abby Free – 1st Place Sugar – Non-baked; Mackenzie Cavalier, 1st Place – Seafood/Shrimp; William Adams, 1st Place – Rice Main Dish; Allie Theriot, 1st Place Seafood/Crab. Congratulations to all our winners! 1st Place winners will be competing in the district show in January.

Big thanks to the Jr. Leaders, Terrell Smith, Angelle Martin, Breann Keowen, Brian Smith and Emily Nichols for assistance with set up, judging and clean up. Thanks to Mary Jarreau, WBR Nutrition Educator for her judging skills and Jaye Guerin, Administrative Coordinator, for administrative duties and photography skills!