WBR Chamber of Commerce Business Spotlight

Help Name the

‘Pride of West Baton Rouge’

Know someone deserving of the title “Pride of West Baton Rouge”? The West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce is now accepting entries for The 25th Annual Pride of West Baton Rouge Award. Help the Chamber recognize those whose work supports the quality of life and development of West Baton Rouge Parish as an excellent place to live, work and do business by submitting a nomination today.

Qualifications encompass actions that promote the civic, business, educational or cultural attributes of the parish and is open to individuals, organizations or groups that exemplify this premise. The official nomination form is available at the Chamber office located at 7520 Highway 1 South, Addis (Addis Community Center) or can be downloaded by visiting www.wbrchamber.org. Deadline for submission is noon, January 25, 2017.

This year’s “Pride of West Baton Rouge” will be honored at the Chamber’s Annual Banquet on February 7, 2017.