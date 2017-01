January Membership Luncheon

featuring

Dr. Michael (Mike) Strain

Commissioner

of the La. Dept. of Agriculture & Forestry

Topic: Louisiana’s Agriculture Industry “A Year In Review” with special highlights from the official trips to Cuba.

Addis Community Center/Chamber Office

7520 Hwy 1 South • Addis, Louisiana 70710

Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Networking 11:30 AM Lunch 12 Noon

Fee: $20 Chamber Members – $25 Non MembersRSVP REQUIRED • REGISTER NOW!

Thanks Monthly Luncheon Sponsor: