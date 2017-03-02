WBR Chamber of Commerce Business Spotlight

March Networking Luncheon

Featuring: LABI President

and CEO Stephen Waguespack

Hosted by the West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce, LABI President and CEO Stephen Waguespack will offer the perspective of the

statewide business community on the upcoming

legislative session. From taxes to the legal climate to new mandates on business, this luncheon event will offer employers insight on what’s ahead as the state begins another active legislative session.

Date: Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Location: Addis Community Center

7520 Hwy 1 South, Addis, LA 70710

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Registration Begins: 12:00 noon Program Begins

Cost: Chamber Members$20 / Non Chamber Members $25

Thanks to Lunch Sponsor: