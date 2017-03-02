WBR Chamber of Commerce Business Spotlight

March Networking Luncheon
Featuring: LABI President
and CEO Stephen Waguespack
Hosted by the West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce, LABI President and CEO Stephen Waguespack will offer the perspective of the
statewide business community on the upcoming
legislative session. From taxes to the legal climate to new mandates on business, this luncheon event will offer employers insight on what’s ahead as the state begins another active legislative session.
Date: Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Location: Addis Community Center
7520 Hwy 1 South, Addis, LA 70710
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Registration Begins: 12:00 noon Program Begins
Cost: Chamber Members$20 / Non Chamber Members $25
Thanks to Lunch Sponsor: