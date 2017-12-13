WBR only district in La. on AP District Honor Roll

Breanna Smith

West Baton Rouge Parish is one of 447 school districts in the U.S. and Canada, and the only one in Louisiana being honored by the College Board with placement on the 8th Annual AP® District Honor Roll.

To earn this honor, West Baton Rouge Parish had to, since 2015, increase the number of students participating in AP while also increasing or maintaining the percentage of students earning AP Exam scores of 3 or higher. Reaching these goals shows that this district is successfully identifying motivated, academically prepared students who are ready for AP.

“This honor reflects the hard work of our Brusly High and Port Allen High School leaders, students and teachers,” School Board Superintendent Wes Watts said. “They made the choice to expand the AP courses offered and more importantly encouraged any student willing to put in the work to enroll in those courses.”

Port Allen High School has 180 students currently enrolled in 11 AP courses ranging from statistics to government and politics to studio art, principal James Jackson said. The school hopes to add Calculus, Physics, Chemistry, Psychology, Art History, Music Theory, and Computer Science to its AP courses list Jackson said.

Students who take AP classes are better prepared for college success, whether they earn college credit or not Jackson said.

PAHS increased the number of students taking and passing AP tests by creating the culture needed to do so, Jackson said.

“We do not label students as AP kids,” he said. “Any PAHS student can take an Advanced Placement course as long as they are interested in the course and willing to embrace the challenge.”

Watts extended a special thanks to Exxon Corporation for supporting the school district’s relationship with the National Math and Science initiative which has provided professional development for teachers and study sessions for students.

Most of the monetary rewards, professional development for teachers and Saturday study sessions for students at PAHS comes from a three year grant the school was awarded from the National Math and Science Initiative, Jackson said. ExxonMobil became a founding sponsor of the NMSI in 2007 with a $125 million commitment to the non-profit organization.

“Our AP students work extremely hard both in the classroom and at home,” Jackson said.