Staff report

Fire departments across West Baton Rouge held a “Sounding of the Sirens” and minute of silence in honor of the firefighters, other first responders and civilians who perished during the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. Each fire station in the parish performed the dedication at 7:46 a.m., the time the first airplane crashed into the World Trade Center 17 years ago.