WBR Garden and Civic Club holds first meeting for 2017-18

Photo courtesy of Metha Arnold

The West Baton Rouge Garden & Civic Club met on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at the library for its first meeting of the 2017-18 year. The meeting was conducted by the club’s new president, Evva Wilson with a program that welcomed back current and new members, reviewed the club yearbook, overviewed monthly programs, followed by old and new business. Shown from left to right are hostesses: Chairwoman Fannie Easterly, Silene Kahao, President Evva Wilson, Marion Otwell-Coleman and Ann Marionneaux.