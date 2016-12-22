WBR Garden and Civic Club views trees, enjoys Christmas luncheon

Photo courtesy of Metha Arnold

On December 13, the home of Terry and Joy Hobbins was the setting for the West Baton Rouge Garden & Civic Club’s Christmas Party. The hostesses served egg nog to members before they viewed the 11 Christmas trees and many different Christmas decorations thoughout the downstairs and upstairs of the lovely home. Afterwards a luncheon was served at the nostalgic, family owned Gator Queen.

