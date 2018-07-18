WBR leading the way in teacher training

Breanna Smith

The West Baton Rouge Parish School District is first in line to change the future of education with a new program for students interested in gaining leadership and teaching skills. A group of students from Port Allen and Brusly High will begin the first Educators Rising curriculum offered in the state this Fall.

“I’m always excited, but I’m super excited about this,” Kim Eckert, a Brusly High teacher named Louisiana Teacher of the Year and spearhead of the program in the district said.

Eckert recruited 17 students she described as articulate, charismatic and passionate from Brusly High to participate in the classes this year. Port Allen High will implement the program as an extracurricular club for the 2018-19 school year then incorporate it into the class schedule next year. PAHS will hold a recruitment day in September for students but is already accepting students interested. The only requirement for the program is the desire to be a great human being, Eckert said.

Teachers Dr. Kellie Green and Jill Edwards will spearhead the program at PAHS. Both teachers emphasized the curriculums role in helping students build valuable life skills for any job field, not just teaching.

“We don’t just want to target students who want to be teachers because that’s not everything EdRising is about, it’s about developing job skills like public speaking and job interview skills,” Green said.

Classes in the curriculum include the theory of teaching, social injustice, anti-bias training and clinical study. The capstone year of the program involves student-teaching, lesson plan design, and observation.

“I look at these [classes] as a teacher going into my eleventh year, and I want these credentials,” Eckert said.

Students from both schools will participate in observations, interviews, and meetings together as one group. Eckert, along with other EdRising ambassadors, is working with universities to include dual-credit classes in the curriculum, so students have experience and credits when they head to college.

The district focuses on preparing students for the workforce in the chemical, technical and medical fields and it’s time to treat a profession in education the same way, Superintendent Wes Watts said.

“This is giving them a view of what it’s actually like to be a teacher before they even get started so that they can go in [to college] with experience,” Edwards said.

Educators Rising focuses on the recruitment and mentoring of minority teachers to mitigate the diversity gap between students and educators and provide a unique opportunity for students who may have never considered a career in education or going to college.

Participation in the program in West Baton Rouge and across the state will lead to richer teacher recruitment and more reflective diversity in the field, Eckert said.

For some students, being a teacher may have never crossed their mind because they haven’t seen themselves as a teacher, Eckert said. Seventy-four percent of the public school teachers in Louisiana are white, while 43 percent of the student population is black, according to data from the Department of Education.

“What if students saw more dentists or more teachers that look like them?” Eckert asked.

While it has been an exciting venture to spread awareness of the program around the state, Eckert is proud to be able to build the program in the school district she calls home. The biggest payoff is bringing teachers back to a school district they’re already invested in, Eckert said.

“The best thing we can do for our community and for our students is to put great teachers in front of them,” Watts said.

For West Baton Rouge, bringing a new generation of passionate and diverse educators back home after college starts next month.