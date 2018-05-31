WBR picks the top three eats

Staff Report

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

Cou-Yon’s Bar-B-Q won first place in the West Baton Rouge Convention and Visitors Bureau “Top 3 Eats” contest for the second year in a row.

“We’d like to thank all of our customers for voting us number one two years in a row,” Cou-Yon’s co-owner Paul Mladenka said. “We love being apart of the West Baton Rouge community and we plan to be here for a long time.”

Westside Grill of Brusly, owned by Scott and Lisa Lees claimed second place for the second year in a row. Court Street Café, owned by Jason and Christy Hammack, was awarded third place in the second-annual “Top 3 Eats” contest.

“Visitors ask us all the time the best places to eat here in West Baton Rouge,” said Kathy Gautreau, Executive Director of the West Baton Rouge Convention & Visitors Bureau. “In 2017 we held the first contest on Facebook and it was a huge success. This year it was even more successful as the number of votes doubled,” Gautreau said.

The contest has become an annual staple of the West Baton Rouge CVB. It will kick-off Tourism Awareness Week each year.

The West Baton Rouge CVB thanks all of those who took time to vote and congratulates the three restaurant winners and all of the great West Baton Rouge restaurants that were nominated, a statement from the CVB said.