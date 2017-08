(Above) Teachers of the Year Ms. Emily Webre of Lukeville Upper Elementary School, Ms. Kimberly Ecfkert of Brusly High School and Ms. Brooke Falcon of Brusly Middle School.

(Below) Support Employees of the Year Ms. Marjorie Oubre of Cohn Elementary School, Ms. Charmon Thomas of Port Allen Middle School and Ms. Tiffanie Comeaux of Brusly High School.