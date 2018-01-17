WBR Schools closed Thursday, Jan. 18

Staff report
Editor@Thewestsidejournal.com
West Baton Rouge Parish schools will be closed Thursday, Jan. 18 due to icy weather conditions.
Classes will resume on Friday, Jan. 19, School Board Superintendent Wes Watts said.
Staff report
Editor@Thewestsidejournal.com
West Baton Rouge Parish schools will be closed Thursday, Jan. 18 due to icy weather conditions.
Classes will resume on Friday, Jan. 19, School Board Superintendent Wes Watts said.
The Westside Journal • 668 N Jefferson Ave, Port Allen, LA 70767 • 225-343-2540