WBR Senior Spirit celebrates Christmas 2016 at Addis Communiy Center

Staff Report

WBR Senior Spirit

Photo by Babs Babin/WBR Senior Spiirit

More than 100 West Baton Rouge Senior Spirit members celebrated Christmas on Dec. 19 at the Addis Community Center. They enjoyed socializing, sharing a meal and singing Christmas carols led by Celeste Veillon, Music Ministry Director for St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly. Pictured at the event from left to right are: David and Susie Prejean, John and Helen Gossman and David and Karen Cordell.

Volunteers assisting with set-up and decorations were Babs Babin, Karen Cordell, Sara and Skipper Grady, Walter and Lucy Landry, Jules Lefeaux, Gerald Mabile, and Nelson Stein. West Baton Rouge Senior Spirit is a program of the West Baton Rouge Parks and Recreation Department.