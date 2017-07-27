WBR Senior Spirit members meet for lunch at Roberto’s

Photo courtesy of Babs Babin

WBR Senior Spirit members traveled to Sunshine, Louisiana, on July 11 and enjoyed a delicious lunch at Roberto’s River Road Restaurant. Shown on the restaurant porch in no particular order are: Rosemary Babin, Judy Jones, Pat Ramagos, Betty Landry, Mary Anita Tullier, Claudette and David Fontenot, Phyllis Artique, Jackie Morain, Leonard and Jocelyn Gauthreaux, Father Earl Gauthreaux,, Joyce and Kenny Barbier, Gracie Hernandez, Carol Quattrone, Babs Babin, Edna Gassie. Others pictured include Jennifer Landry, Cathy Hebert, Penny Saia, Shirley and Wayne Landry, Jane Brou, Evva Wilson, Lucy and Walter Landry, Joey and Andrea Normand.

WBR Senior Spirit is a program of the WBR Parks and Recreation Department.