WBR Senior Spirit members visit Biloxi sites

Photo courtesy of Babs Babin

A group of 41 enjoyed a Biloxi shrimping trip, an ole Biloxi shrimp boil, tour of Beauvoir, Jefferson Davis’ home and a trip to Beau Rivage Casino where they enjoyed watching the LSU Tigers win a CWS ball game on the June 23 excursion.

Pictured from left on front row are: Babs Babin, Walter Landry, Judy Cogburn, Lynn Latona, Carolyn Blanchard, Pam Rhodes, Patricia Lefeaux, Debbie Gremillion, Joyce Barbier, Jennifer Landry and Donna Peavy. Second row: Deanie Dejean, Gloria McDaniel, Joan Smith, Patty Delaney, Carol Dupuy, Jocelyn Gauthreaux, Ramona Hudson, Lucy Landry, Fannie Easterly, Pat Durbin, Martha LeBlanc, Danny Roussell, Lucy Higginbotham, Janet Vosburg, Elton Higginbotham, Ellis Gauthier, Peggy Bernard. Back row: Bubbie Barbier, Claudette Fontenot, Steve Guidry, Penny Saia, David Fonenot, Larry Durbin, Jean Crites, Deborah Rochelle, Karla Argrave, Gerald Mabile, Nelson Stein, Terry Guidry and Jules Lefeaux.