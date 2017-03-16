WBR Walks on Washington

Members of the West Baton Rouge Healthy Community Drug Free Coalition recently attended the National Leadership Forum in Washington D.C., where they joined more than 3,000 adults and youth across the nation to hone their skills as substance abuse prevention advocates and community leaders.

In addition to the forum, the coalition members visited members of Congress on Capitol Hill, visited the Pentagon, toured the United States capital, the Lincoln Room in the Capitol Building and were chosen to participate in a wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery The coalition representatives attended the Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America’s (CADCA) National Leadership Forum, the nation’s premier training event for substance abuse prevention and treatment professionals and researchers.The coalition is funded through the Office of National Drug Control Policy in Washington, DC.