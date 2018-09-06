WBRSD Arrest Report Week of August 18, 2018 – August 24, 2018

West Baton Rouge Detention Center
Arrest Report
Week of August 18, 2018 – August 24, 2018
Landis Kelley, 32, 2911 Rob Sims Rd, Meridan, MS, possession with intent to distribute schedule II CDS, possession with intent to distribute suboxone, possession with intent to distribute steroids, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
Cody Ricard, 31, 8434 Lois St, Addis, LA, possession with intent to distribute schedule II CDS
Ladeetrish N. Georgetown, 38, 9044 Sharon Hills Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, DWI 1ST, speeding, reckless operation
Kenneth Rice, 39, 2945 Adams Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of marijuana, expired MVI, bench warrant, possession of cocaine
Douglas Boykin, 34, 11735 Hwy 77, Maringouin, LA, bench warrant, no driver’s license, no proof of insurance
Chaz Major, 24, 58120 George St, Plaquemine, LA, driving under suspension, no proof of insurance, false MVI, bench warrant
Chantoya McClinton, 26, 660 Cypress Point, Brusly, LA, bench warrant
Michael Witt, 34, 11433 King Richard Dr, Baton
Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Melissa Hamilton, 45, 9737 Avenue I, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Blaize Weatherford, 23, 1812 S. Winterville, Port Allen, LA, hit and run, reckless operation, speeding, vehicular negligent injuring
Laurick Bosley, 24, 32580 Bowie St, White Castle, LA, bench warrant
Marcus Jenkins, 37, 650 N. Ardenwood Dr Apt 810, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Joshua Freneaux, 39, 30225 Granny Lee Dr, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant
Derrick Brown, 59, 8207 George Cain Rd, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Sabrina Roy, 28, 31535 Hwy 75, Plaquemine, LA, aggravated 2nd degree battery
James Johnson, 27, 2435 James St, Plaquemine, LA, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana
Dominique Snearl, 17, 1075 Louisiana Ave, Port Allen, LA, disturbing the peace
Diamond Deloch, 17, 2262 Lanquier Lane, Port Allen, LA, disturbing the peace
Brandon Mendoza, 42, 32983 Gracie Lane, Plaquemine, LA, possession if cocaine, possession of methamphetamine
Donzalee Smith, 43, 58667 Capt. TT Harris, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant
Albert J. Smith, 31, 324 Sterling Dr, Houma, LA, driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper turn
Shawn Michelli, 27, 4743 Jaselynn Ann Ave, Addis, LA, domestic abuse by strangulation
Nathan Gibson, 26, 621 Eucalyptus St, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery
Brian Seal, 34, 57810 Barrow St, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant
Kintrel T. Brown, 22, 250 N. 14th St, Port Allen, LA, theft
Cadaryl Shezbie, 30, 6012 Queenston Blvd #236, Houston, TX, battery of a correctional officer, obstruction of justice
Erick A. Duarte, 29, 37030 N. Millstone Dr, Geismar, LA, felony possession of marijuana
Louis Adler Jr., 18, 3307 Louis, Brusly, LA, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling
Paul Murray III, 35, 10233 N. River Rd, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant 3cts
Tanya Green, 45, 1944 Fairchild St, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant