Staff Report

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office will participate in the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission’s Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign from Saturday, Jan. 28, through Sept. 30. inclusive of the Holidays.

Checkpoints and/or saturation patrols will be conducted weekly in and throughout West Baton Rouge Parish in an effort to heighten driver awareness and promote safety on the highways.