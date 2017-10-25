WBRSO arrest Brusly man for attempted 2nd degree Murder

Staff Report

Travis Duncan, 38, of Brusly, was arrested by the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s deputies on Monday, Oct. 23, for attempted second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a stolen firearm.

Duncan was believed to have shot at a vehicle occupied by three persons traveling around the 6400 block of South River Road near Brusly, the WBRSO said in a press release.

West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene and discovered that the victims’ vehicle had been shot once. A victim positively identified Duncan as the shooter. Authorities also found shell casings at the scene.

West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s deputies received information that Duncan was possibly inside his residence at 6436 South River Rd., which was just yards from the crime scene. Deputies believed Duncan was armed and barricaded in the residence.

The WBRSO reported that Duncan has a criminal record that is extensive and violent. Deputies called the West Baton Rouge Crisis Response Team (CRT) to the scene. After numerous attempts to make contact with Duncan, CRT made entry and Duncan was arrested without incident, the WBRSO said.

Deputies discovered a handgun inside that was stolen from Baton Rouge Police Department, which had similar characteristics to the casings found at the scene, the WBRSO said.

No bond was set as of Tuesday, Oct. 24.