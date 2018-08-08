WBRSO Arrest Report July 23, 2018 – July 29, 2018

West Baton Rouge
Sheriff’s Office
Arrest Report
Week of July 23, 2018 – July 29, 2018
Johnson, 31, 58320 Long St, Plaquemine, LA, theft, introduction of contraband into a penal institution
Matthew Meche, 31, 710 S. Jefferson St, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Dusty Rineheart, 35, 35085 Hwy 75, Plaquemine, LA, remanded by surety, bench warrant 2cts
Rusty Johnson, 35, 2419 Huron St, Baton Rouge, LA, principal to theft
Chandler Robertson, 21, 316 Quiet Oak Blvd, Brusly, LA, DWI 1ST
Eddie Nelson, 19, 2860 Lorraine St, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Kevin Parker, 30, 3680 Prescott Rd, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Dustin Didier, 33, 720 Avenue C, Port Allen, LA, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
Jasmine Isaac, 33, 26571 Parkwood Dr, Denham Springs, LA, simple criminal damage to property
Rebecca Michel, 29, 4065 Carolina Dr, Addis, LA, bench warrant
Johnny Jones, 48, address unknown, bench warrant, theft
Pleasant Rushing Jr., 52, 10747 Airline Hwy, Torbert, LA, remanded by surety
Donald Scott Jr., 38, 802 Palm St, Baker, LA, bench warrant
Anthony Michelli, 22, 3508 Hwy 63, Clinton, LA, DWI 2ND offense, improper lane usage
Ryland Houston, 34, 3527 Plantation Ridge, Addis, LA, DWI 1st offense
Kenneth Palmer, 29, 3734 South Riverview Dr, Port Allen, LA, simple criminal damage to property, domestic abuse battery, simple cruelty to animals
Adam Collins, 35, 444 Avenue B, Port Allen, LA, bond revoked
Timothy Wiltz, 29, 1016 C. Judge Dupre Rd, Breaux, LA, DWI 2ND offense, reckless operation, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule IV CDS
Franklin Cox, 29, 58761 Annex St, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant
Michael Coleman, 31, 5017 Myrle St, Addis, LA, aggravated flight, reckless operation, bench warrant 2cts
Jessica Carline, 33, 2408 Commercial Dr, Port Allen, LA, improper turn, driving under suspension
Javier Castro, 29, 3090 Hwy 71, Morganza, LA, bench warrant
Aronis Gonzales, 22, 1135 E. Lynn St, Gonzales, LA, reckless operation
Kevin Ray, 27, 789 S. Vaughn #42, Brusly, LA, bench warrant, remanded by surety
Phillip S. Gobert, 28, 15422 Firewood Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Lloyd Johnson Jr., 17, 2848 Lukeville Lane, Brusly, LA, remaining after being forbidden
Dequan D. Williams, 37, 436 Little John, Baton Rouge, LA, DWI 1st, speeding