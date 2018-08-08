WBRSO Arrest Report July 23, 2018 – July 29, 2018

West Baton Rouge

Sheriff’s Office

Arrest Report

Week of July 23, 2018 – July 29, 2018

Johnson, 31, 58320 Long St, Plaquemine, LA, theft, introduction of contraband into a penal institution

Matthew Meche, 31, 710 S. Jefferson St, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant

Dusty Rineheart, 35, 35085 Hwy 75, Plaquemine, LA, remanded by surety, bench warrant 2cts

Rusty Johnson, 35, 2419 Huron St, Baton Rouge, LA, principal to theft

Chandler Robertson, 21, 316 Quiet Oak Blvd, Brusly, LA, DWI 1ST

Eddie Nelson, 19, 2860 Lorraine St, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant

Kevin Parker, 30, 3680 Prescott Rd, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant

Dustin Didier, 33, 720 Avenue C, Port Allen, LA, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

Jasmine Isaac, 33, 26571 Parkwood Dr, Denham Springs, LA, simple criminal damage to property

Rebecca Michel, 29, 4065 Carolina Dr, Addis, LA, bench warrant

Johnny Jones, 48, address unknown, bench warrant, theft

Pleasant Rushing Jr., 52, 10747 Airline Hwy, Torbert, LA, remanded by surety

Donald Scott Jr., 38, 802 Palm St, Baker, LA, bench warrant

Anthony Michelli, 22, 3508 Hwy 63, Clinton, LA, DWI 2ND offense, improper lane usage

Ryland Houston, 34, 3527 Plantation Ridge, Addis, LA, DWI 1st offense

Kenneth Palmer, 29, 3734 South Riverview Dr, Port Allen, LA, simple criminal damage to property, domestic abuse battery, simple cruelty to animals

Adam Collins, 35, 444 Avenue B, Port Allen, LA, bond revoked

Timothy Wiltz, 29, 1016 C. Judge Dupre Rd, Breaux, LA, DWI 2ND offense, reckless operation, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule IV CDS

Franklin Cox, 29, 58761 Annex St, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant

Michael Coleman, 31, 5017 Myrle St, Addis, LA, aggravated flight, reckless operation, bench warrant 2cts

Jessica Carline, 33, 2408 Commercial Dr, Port Allen, LA, improper turn, driving under suspension

Javier Castro, 29, 3090 Hwy 71, Morganza, LA, bench warrant

Aronis Gonzales, 22, 1135 E. Lynn St, Gonzales, LA, reckless operation

Kevin Ray, 27, 789 S. Vaughn #42, Brusly, LA, bench warrant, remanded by surety

Phillip S. Gobert, 28, 15422 Firewood Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant

Lloyd Johnson Jr., 17, 2848 Lukeville Lane, Brusly, LA, remaining after being forbidden

Dequan D. Williams, 37, 436 Little John, Baton Rouge, LA, DWI 1st, speeding