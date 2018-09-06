WBRSO Arrest Report Week of August 18, 2018 – August 24, 2018

West Baton Rouge Detention Center

Arrest Report

Week of August 18, 2018 – August 24, 2018

Landis Kelley, 32, 2911 Rob Sims Rd, Meridan, MS, possession with intent to distribute schedule II CDS, possession with intent to distribute suboxone, possession with intent to distribute steroids, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Cody Ricard, 31, 8434 Lois St, Addis, LA, possession with intent to distribute schedule II CDS

Ladeetrish N. Georgetown, 38, 9044 Sharon Hills Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, DWI 1ST, speeding, reckless operation

Kenneth Rice, 39, 2945 Adams Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of marijuana, expired MVI, bench warrant, possession of cocaine

Douglas Boykin, 34, 11735 Hwy 77, Maringouin, LA, bench warrant, no driver’s license, no proof of insurance

Chaz Major, 24, 58120 George St, Plaquemine, LA, driving under suspension, no proof of insurance, false MVI, bench warrant

Chantoya McClinton, 26, 660 Cypress Point, Brusly, LA, bench warrant

Michael Witt, 34, 11433 King Richard Dr, Baton

Rouge, LA, bench warrant

Melissa Hamilton, 45, 9737 Avenue I, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant

Blaize Weatherford, 23, 1812 S. Winterville, Port Allen, LA, hit and run, reckless operation, speeding, vehicular negligent injuring

Laurick Bosley, 24, 32580 Bowie St, White Castle, LA, bench warrant

Marcus Jenkins, 37, 650 N. Ardenwood Dr Apt 810, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant

Joshua Freneaux, 39, 30225 Granny Lee Dr, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant

Derrick Brown, 59, 8207 George Cain Rd, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant

Sabrina Roy, 28, 31535 Hwy 75, Plaquemine, LA, aggravated 2nd degree battery

James Johnson, 27, 2435 James St, Plaquemine, LA, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana

Dominique Snearl, 17, 1075 Louisiana Ave, Port Allen, LA, disturbing the peace

Diamond Deloch, 17, 2262 Lanquier Lane, Port Allen, LA, disturbing the peace

Brandon Mendoza, 42, 32983 Gracie Lane, Plaquemine, LA, possession if cocaine, possession of methamphetamine

Donzalee Smith, 43, 58667 Capt. TT Harris, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant

Albert J. Smith, 31, 324 Sterling Dr, Houma, LA, driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper turn

Shawn Michelli, 27, 4743 Jaselynn Ann Ave, Addis, LA, domestic abuse by strangulation

Nathan Gibson, 26, 621 Eucalyptus St, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery

Brian Seal, 34, 57810 Barrow St, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant

Kintrel T. Brown, 22, 250 N. 14th St, Port Allen, LA, theft

Cadaryl Shezbie, 30, 6012 Queenston Blvd #236, Houston, TX, battery of a correctional officer, obstruction of justice

Erick A. Duarte, 29, 37030 N. Millstone Dr, Geismar, LA, felony possession of marijuana

Louis Adler Jr., 18, 3307 Louis, Brusly, LA, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling

Paul Murray III, 35, 10233 N. River Rd, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant 3cts

Tanya Green, 45, 1944 Fairchild St, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant