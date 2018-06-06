WBRSO finds suspect in home burglary

Staff Report

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office received a burglary complaint at a residence on S River Rd. in Port Allen on May 28, 2018 . During the course of the investigation, video footage was obtained from the homeowner showing the burglary and the accused. A photo of the suspect was sent to local news outlets and posted on social media. These efforts led to the identification of the suspect as Kentrell Ross, 33. Kentrell was arrested May 29, 2018 and booked on charges of Simple Burglary and Felony Theft. The West Baton Rouge Sheriff Office would like to thank the help from the public in identifying the individual and bringing him to justice in this matter.