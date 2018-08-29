WBRSO plans Labor Day weekend patrols

Staff Report

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office will conduct Louisiana Highway Safety Commission sponsored campaigns, Saturation Patrols for “Click It or Ticket It” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” during the Labor Day Holiday weekend and a DWI Checkpoint on Sunday September 2, 2018, in an effort to ensure a safe driving holiday season for motorists.

Running through the Labor Day holiday, Louisiana State Troopers will work closely with local law enforcement partners to find and remove impaired drivers in an effort to help keep roadways safe. In conjunction with the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign, motorists will see an increased law enforcement presence on highways. To go along with the increased focus on impaired driving, Troopers will also target dangerous behaviors such as speeding, aggressive driving, distracted driving, and unrestrained occupants.

Troopers have been aggressively enforcing DWI laws all summer, and they will continue to arrest any motorists found to be operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Whether impaired through alcohol, drugs, or a combination of both, the consequences of driving while impaired remains the same. Driver impairment continues to be a leading factor in fatal crashes across the state. Therefore, Troopers and law enforcement officers statewide will have a “zero tolerance” for those who choose to drive impaired.

Motorists are urged to celebrate wisely, follow all traffic laws, and dial *LSP (*577) if they observe other motorists operating in an unsafe manner – especially those who appear to be operating under the influence. With the increase in end of summer and Labor Day holiday gatherings and traffic, motorists are urged to plan ahead, designate a sober driver, always ensure all occupants are properly restrained, and exercise patience on our roadways.

Motorists can access real-time information about road conditions, construction activities and other critical incidents by dialing 511. Travelers can also access this information by visiting the LaDOTD 511 Traveler Information System Website at www.511la.org.