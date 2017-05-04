WBRSO recaptures escaped inmate

Staff Report

West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s deputies recaptured another work release inmate who walked off his job site last week.

Michael Allen, 31, was recaptured by authorities on April 26, after he walked off of his job site at Fluker’s Cricket Farm, located on La. Hwy. 415.

Col. Richie Johnson said the the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is considering increasing the penalty to 2-5 years extra jail time for escaped inmates.

Inmates in the jail’s work release program only face six months to a year for additional jail time after attempted escapes.

Allen was discovered at his girlfriend’s house in White Castle, Johnson said.

Many of the work release facility’s recent escapees have visited love interests in the area. Most intend to return undetected, Johnson said in a previous interview.

Allen will no longer be working in the work release facility and will be jailed for an additional six months.

Johnson said increasing the penalty for inmate escapes will act as a major deterrent.

Lake Charles Republican Rep. Stephen Dwight proposed a bill to the Louisiana Legislature recently that would require work release inmates to wear GPS trackers, or ankle monitors.

Johnson said the WBRSO is opposed to that bill.