WBRSO says tough goodbye to four-legged officer K-9 Dusty

Staff Report

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

Sheriff Mike Cazes and the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said goodbye to a special, four-legged officer last week. “K-9 Dusty,” a 13-year-old Belgian Malinois who served with the WBR Sheriff’s Department for nine years was laid to rest after a long battle with brain cancer.

K-9 Dusty worked alongside Cpl. James Woody for six years. Cpl. Woody and his wife Holly described Dusty as a “partner and most loyal friend.” He was also a friend of the community and attended several events over the years to showcase his training and skills.

“I should tell you that this decision has not come easy to our office or my family.” Cpl. Woody said in a statement. “My family and I will always love and miss our family member, and I hope the community he served will be forever grateful.”

In his nine years of service, Dusty was responsible for millions of dollars of drug seizures in West Baton Rouge Parish, according to a statement by Cpl. Woody. On several occasions, Dusty risked his life without hesitation to help Cpl. Woody get home safely.

Rest easy brother,” The Sheriff’s Office said in a release. “We have the watch from here.”

To see the video compiled in honor of K-9 Dusty by the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office visit us online and search “Dusty” or visit the WBRSO Facebook page.