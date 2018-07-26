WBRZ’s Stuff the Bus Campaign raises $10,000 in WBR

The 2018 WBRZ Stuff the Bus campaign raised approximately $10,000 in school supplies for West Side students. More than 100 volunteers, four major sponsors and several individual donations helped make this year another success, School Board Member Teri Bergeron said.

Volunteers spent 12 hours collecting and organizing donations outside of the Port Allen Walmart in record heat on Wednesday, July 18. Elected officials, school board members, the Port Allen High girls basketball team, PAHS football team, PAHS cheerleaders, as well as faculty and staff from most schools in the district made up the 2018 Stuff the Bus volunteer team.

Donations were made by WBR Ministers, Big Brown Cares, WBR School Board members, Home Furniture, Senator Rick Ward, Clayton, Fruge and Ward law firm, CC’s Coffee and Pastor David Allen. Raising Cane’s, Home Bank, Westgate Electrical and Instrumentation and Lake After Hours Urgent Care were major sponsors of the event. Scroll down for more photos.