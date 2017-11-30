Brusly Panthers boys soccer players Kullen Braley (left) and Karson Braley.

Photo courtesy of Brusly High School.

New BHS soccer coach raises expectations

Joelle Wright

joellewright72@gmail.com

Last season was the first year that the Brusly High boys soccer team competed at the varsity level, and they just missed making it to the playoffs.

This year, the team has a new coach, Benjamin Traywick, who says he and his team have one goal for themselves.

“Last year, it was the program’s first year playing varsity, and they just missed making it to the playoffs, so getting to the playoffs is a huge goal for us,” Traywick said. “We are setting the bar. The seniors who started the program are gone, so we are trying to build from that and find our own identity at the same time.

With 20-plus players, Traywick really has a lot to work with. Last year the team only had about 15 players. He knows it may take some time to get the team ready to compete at the highest level, though.

“This year we had a lot of young players come out and join us,” Traywick said. “We are looking to build a team that is fundamentally sound. We have a lot of young guys who have played soccer before, but we need to get them playing at a varsity level.”

Traywick has a solid base from which to build his team.

Senior Connor David is the only team member who has been with the team since its inception. David, along with sophomore Will Anderson, lead the defense of the Panthers. The midfield is controlled by sophomores Karson Braley and Kennet Guerrero and up front on offense is striker Kullin Braley, a freshman. David and Guerrero both received Division III, District 5 First Team honors last season.

District play begins for the Panthers in January.

Traywick said the team is especially looking forward to the big St. Michael’s holiday tournament in Baton Rouge at the end of December that both the boys and girls team will play.

This weekend, the Panthers will play Saturday, Dec. 2, at 1 p.m. at the Port Allen Soccer Complex next to Port Allen High School.