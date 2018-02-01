A week for early education

Breanna Smith

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

This week, Monday, Jan. 29 through Friday, Feb. 2, is the inaugural Early Education Week. It is a focused campaign for business leaders and legislators to increase understanding about access to high-quality early care and education for children birth through age four.

“Investing in early childhood education is one of the most efficient uses of the state’s financial resources,” CEO of the Council for a Better Louisiana Barry Erwin said at the Early Education Matters panel hosted by Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB).

The Louisiana Policy Institute for Children conducted the first study of its kind in Louisiana to find out how child care impacts Louisiana’s workforce productivity and state economy. Most early education research has primarily focused on the social, academic and long-term community benefits of early education, not the impact it has on the economy and workforce.

Of the families surveyed for the report, 40 percent missed work and 1 in 6 quit a job due to problems with child care. Child care issues affect employee retention and absence, which has an $800 million impact on Louisiana businesses and an $80 million loss in tax revenue.

According to the report, child care issues result in a $1.1 billion loss for Louisiana’s economy each year.

“Child care issues clearly affect a wide cross-section of Louisiana workers, resulting in major economic costs to employers and a large economic impact on the state,” the report said.

The Louisiana Association of Business and Industry has made early education one of its top priorities, President and CEO of LABI Stephen Waguespack said at the panel.

As important as it may be, early education cannot escape Louisiana’s budget problems. The Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP), the only state-administered fund to cover child care and education expenses, has been cut by almost 75 percent in the last eight years.

According to the ALICE report by United Way, the average annual cost of child care in Louisiana is about $5,8000 and unaffordable for 42 percent of Louisiana’s working poor.

The program that once served 40,000 now serves 16,000 in licensed child care facilities and 600 in homes certified to receive assistance funds.

In West Baton Rouge Parish, there are 54 families that receive CCAP funds and 136 students enrolled in the district’s Head Start program. Head Start is a federally funded program that is free for families and the WBR PreK program is free for families unless they earn an income above 185 percent of the poverty guidelines. For those families, tuition is charged on a sliding scale ranging from $250 to $300 per month for 10 months.

Head Start programs at Chamberlin and Port Allen Elementary also received the Striving Readers Comprehensive Literacy Grant, which provides comprehensive and aligned literacy materials and services to children birth to twelfth grade, Supervisor of Pre K Programs and Head Start Director for West Baton Rouge Parish Schools Crystal Leon said.

“Head Start promotes school readiness by enhancing the social and cognitive development of children through the provision of education, health, nutrition, social and other services to enrolled children and families,” Leon said.

For Early Education Week, legislators and business leaders will increase understanding about and highlight the importance of access to high-quality early care and education through hosting roundtable discussions and reading to students at Early Care and Education Centers.