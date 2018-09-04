This weekend: 9th Annual Ava and Jacob Saucier Memorial Benefit

Staff report

For nearly a decade the West Side community has come together to celebrate and honor the lives of Ava and Jacob Saucier. This year, the 9th annual Ava and Jacob Saucier Memorial Benefit will be Sunday, Sept. 9 from 10:30 until 1 p.m. All proceeds raised will benefit the Ava and Jacob Saucier Memorial Fund, which provides tuition assistance for students at Holy Family School in Port Allen.

On Aug. 6, 2010, while spending the night with their grandparents on Belle River, a structure fire killed Ava, 3 and Jacob, 2 as well as their grandparents. Since then, the Saucier family has joined with about 150 people in the community to honor Ava and Jacob and give back so that more children may have the gift of a Catholic education at Holy Family.

Jambalaya plates will be available for purchase, many items will be available in a silent auction and a cypres glider swing will be up for raffle.

Jambalaya dinners are $8 per plate and available for dine-in and drive-thru from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Sweets and drinks will be available separately for purchase.

Silent auction items include an LSU helmet signed by Derrius Guice, pews made from Holy Family church Pews and St. Joan the Arc Church pews, vacation packages, jewelry and much more.

Last year’s event raised more than $30,000 for the Ava and Jacob Saucier Memorial Fund. To date, 127 students have received tuition assistance through the Ava and Jacob Saucier Memorial Fund.

Each year KC’s Grill, BR Printing, Bergeron’s, Mike Cazes, Elaine Pierce and her bread baking crew, Holy Family School, Michael Comeau, Annette Fitzgerald, Rich Lee, Aubrey Courville, Kenny Fontenot, Andrea Normand, Father David, and many other family and friends of the Sauciers show up to make the event possible.