Staff report

Holy Family will host the 2018 Bear Fair Friday, March 9-10. Festivities include live performances by Parish County Line and Party at Joe’s as well as rides, a live auction and food booths. This event is sure to be fun for the whole family with multiple sections of rides and activities for kids of all ages to enjoy. The fun begins at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 9 at Holy Family School.

