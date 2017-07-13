Weightroom a familiar sight for Port Allen Pelicans in July

Staff Report

Don Gibson’s favorite music features the sounds of iron crashing down on a padded surface.

The Port Allen head coach pushes the importance of the weights during the summer months, something he believes will build up not only the physiques, but the chances of making major impact the entire season.

“It’s the biggest part of what we do this time of year,” the first-year Pelican head coach said. “We’re making progress not only on consistency, but on work ethic.”

He seems happy with the showing thus far, but it’s still far from the goals he has set for the team.

“It’s good, but not great,” he said. “We have a core group that is here making progress and working hard, and they’re showing a good effort toward embracing that new work ethic.”

The workout on an early Tuesday morning consisted of a mix of freshmen, all the way up to the seniors, which Gibson sees as another important sign.

“It’s a good mix of the underclass and the upperclassmen, and I’ve pushed for those older players to help instill self-motivation in the players,” he said. “So far, they’ve done a good job of that in last couple of months. I don’t think there’s anything we can’t overcome.”

The Pelicans concentrate mainly on conditioning and basic drills until they begin the pre-season drills in early August.

PAHS will play a pre-season scrimmage against White Castle on Aug. 18, one week before the fall jamboree Aug. 25, when they face the Livonia Wildcats. The Wildcats will also have a new head coach in Marc Brown, the former mentor for the Brusly Panthers.

“We’ve got time and we’re showing progress,” Gibson said. “I like what I’m seeing, but we’ll continue to work on consistency as we work to change the culture of the program, which will be necessary as we try to build a strong team for the sake of longevity.”

Freshmen players, including Jacoby Howard and spotter Jared Tisdale, have been active in workout for Port Allen during the summer months.