Welcoming Walk-Ons

Breanna Smith

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

Walk-Ons has officially made its way to the West Side. The sports bar and restaurant broke ground on its 24th location Monday, April 23 in a celebration with local dignitaries and Walk Ons executives, less co-owner Drew Brees.

The sports bar and restaurant chain began with its first location in the shadow of Death Valley in 2003. Since then, the company has expanded across Louisiana and in to Texas with plans to expand into Southern states then nationwide.

The Brusly location will mirror the Prairieville location at about 8,200 square feet and seat approximately 250 people, owner Brandon Landry said at the groundbreaking ceremony. The company will hire more than 200 staff members from the area and expects to generate $5 million in revenue annually.

“We’re going to be paying some good taxes,” Landry told the crowd.

The location will not be open for the beginning of football season, but is set to open in October, and November at the latest Landry said. Parish President Riley “PeeWee” Berthelot is looking forward to a visit from co-owner Drew Brees, which Landry said may happen next year.