Wendy’s franchise purchases land on 415 at Shoney’s building

Staff report

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

Wendy’s restaurant franchise Haza Foods purchased a lot on Lobdell Highway for $1.17 million.

The franchise, based out of Sugar Land, Texas, purchased the 2.3-acre property in May. The property includes the old Shoney’s building on 214 Lobdell Highway, which has been abandoned for years.

Ellis McKnight, who represented the seller, RaceTrac, said the building would need a new roof and a completely refurbished inside if it isn’t demolished.

“It was slab and four walls,” he said.

The site has been a prominent piece of property the West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce has been hoping to see occupied, according to Chamber Director Jamie Hanks in a previous interview.

The lot is in a key location on La. Hwy. 415 and Interstate 10, Ellis said. Additionally, the location has a lot of prominent signage, he said.

Plans for construction are not known. Haza Foods was not available for comment.