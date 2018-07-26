West Nile on the West Side

Staff Report

West Baton Rouge Mosquito Control confirmed eight samples tested positive for West Nile Virus in six of the 14 zones across the parish Friday, July 20. The week prior, six tested positive in five zones.

West Nile Virus was first spotted in the northern end of the parish this year. Last year, it began in the central area of the parish, around the old bridge, Mosquito Control Director George Bragg said.

Zones with positive samples include Port Allen on both sides of the Intracoastal and the north end of the parish including Bueche and Erwinville. Those zones are scheduled for truck spraying beginning Tuesday, July 24. Daytime larvicide operations will also be focused on those zones, Bragg said.

No human cases have been reported in the parish, but Bragg urges all residents to continue protecting themselves from being bitten. The Louisiana Department of Health reported two cases of West Nile Fever in East Baton Rouge and Ouachita parishes. Instances of the neuroinvasive disease were reported in St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and DeSoto parishes, according to reports.

WBR Mosquito Control tests samples from 21 traps across the parish on a weekly basis.

