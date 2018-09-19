West Side alternative school proving successful

Breanna Smith

Three years ago, the WBR School District opened the alternative school in Port Allen as an option for students expelled from schools throughout the district. Local elementary school principals described it as a place for students to receive emotional and social learning opportunities schools are not able to provide with the same intensity.

School board members expressed concern about the number of elementary students recommended for expulsion during the 2017-18 school year during student data reports by principals at last week’s academic committee meeting. At Port Allen Elementary, five students were recommended for expulsion, 21 at Cohn Elementary, four at Chamberlin Elementary, and one at Brusly Elementary.

Students must demonstrate extreme behaviors that disrupt the entire classroom and learning environment to be considered for expulsion, Superintendent Wes Watts said. Those behaviors include throwing desks and requiring intervention from the student resource officer, Cohn Elementary Principal Cassy Brou said. Inevitable, though a “little country boy” forgets to leave his pocket knife at home, which results in expulsion, Chamberlin Elementary Principal Elizabeth Sarradet said.

“I will vouch for them. They do everything possible not to send those students there,” Watts said.

Cohn Elementary has already seen a reduction in the number of “extreme behaviors” and an improvement across campus this year after the introduction of several programs, Brou said.

The goal of the alternative school is to provide social, emotional and academic instruction to help students acclimate back into the classroom. Last year, about 70 percent of students sent to the alternative school for education successfully return and integrate back into their regular campus, Watts said.

The 2018-19 school year will be a “tell-tale” year for the campus, Watts said. The campus hired two new employees this year, which Watts expects to continue to help make it successful.