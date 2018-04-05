West Side baseball players, childhood friends come together for All-Star game

Joelle Wright

Westside Baseball fans have another good reason to keep an eye on this year’s LHSAA All-Star Baseball game–two long-time West Side players are on the roster.

Brusly High pitching ace Tyler Theriot was named to the West team and will play alongside his childhood teammate Tre’ Dupont from St. John and formerly Holy Family.

The two will play in the all-star game festivities, which take place May 18-19 at Louisiana College in Pineville, LA.

“It’s a great accomplishment to represent the Brusly baseball team and play with several players I have played with during the years, especially Tre,” Theriot said. “I could not have accomplished this without my teammates and coaches.”

Dupont echoed Theriot’s response.

“Being selected to play on the All-Star team is a big accomplishment for me. I work hard every day for things like this to happen to me, but I could not have done this without my teammates. Without them I would not be in this position right now,” Dupont said. “This also means I have to continue to work hard every day to become not just a better player but a better person in life.”

The two boys have been playing baseball together since they were four years old and were coached by both of their fathers through the years.

“Coaching Tyler has been one of the most rewarding things I have done. We were able to spend a lot of father-son time together and make memories that will last a lifetime,” Tyler’s dad Chad Theriot said. “Tyler and Tre have worked very hard for all their accomplishments and I am very proud of them both.”

“Along the way, we were able to win two state championship with West Side Allstars and multiply titles with Titans Baseball. We also had Dylan Hurst make the All-Star team last year. We could not have accomplished this without a great group of kids and parents.”

Tre’s dad, Stephen Dupont is thankful for the opportunity that both he and Chad Theriot have had to coach their boys.

“Not many parents get the opportunity to coach their own kids at a very high level as Chad and myself have had. We had a unique opportunity to share our love of the game with Tre and Tyler, who grew up together and have played on the same team from the age of 4 to 14,” Stephen Dupont said. “ That alone is a feat in itself given the structure of baseball today. We were given a front row seat to some of the best baseball memories that a son could give a father and we were able to share those memories with the respected families. The LHSAA All-Star selection is a remarkable accomplishment for two young men who have spent the last 14 years playing the game they love.”

Theriot has signed to play with Nicholls State University next year. Dupont has offers from BRCC and Nunez Community College, but as of yet, is uncommitted.